Update 1.0.1

Team's Thoughts

Due to the nature of some errors found recently, several patches were included in the last 24 hours to quickly address those issues. This patch is also to fix some bugs, but the ones listed here are less severe and thus require less urgency in its fix.

As many of you noticed and mentioned, we are focusing on reaction speed when it comes to errors that affect your ability to properly play the game. Please continue to tell us about whatever error or bug you can find by telling us in the Discussions tab on the community hub or in our Discord server.

The fixes included here are actually needed in order to introduce a new feature: a button to load a run from the Hall Of Fame menu. If everything goes as smoothly as we expect, this feature should be added either to the game or to a beta version later today.

Now for the actual fixes:

Fixes