Everyday Life Edengrall update for 26 March 2022

V0.31.0.1 on nightly

26 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Features:
Added a button to the language pick that compares the currently applied language to English and copies all missing entries to the clipboard. This will replace listing new translation entries in the patchnotes

Changes:
Changed how the main menu behaves when a critical error happens when loading mods, it will now only let you close the game, and will clear the active mod list when doing so.
Removed extra Cancel button on the settings screen
Added "Active Mods" and "Inactive Mods" labels to the mod manager lists.

Bugfixes:
Fixed language mods not affecting the main menu

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 8444376
Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
