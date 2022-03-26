V0.31.0.1 on nightly

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added a button to the language pick that compares the currently applied language to English and copies all missing entries to the clipboard. This will replace listing new translation entries in the patchnotes

Changes:

Changed how the main menu behaves when a critical error happens when loading mods, it will now only let you close the game, and will clear the active mod list when doing so.

Removed extra Cancel button on the settings screen

Added "Active Mods" and "Inactive Mods" labels to the mod manager lists.

Bugfixes:

Fixed language mods not affecting the main menu