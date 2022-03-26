Update 1.7 - Major Balance Changes

Hey Everyone,
Hope everyone is doing well, and after a bit of a delay over the past few turbulent weeks, I`m glad to say that we are back to regular updates for Kingdom wars 4. Today we have a major update 17th that I wanted to take a bit of time to talk about.
Today
s update includes a lot of major rebalancing changes that were designed to make the game a lot more challenging and interesting to play. Ive focused on fixing one of the major complaints we had - misusing personal time in ways to accumulate too many resources that greatly unbalances the game. Increase in difficulty was also possible due to improvement to the AI both on the campaign and world map, as well as a lot of balancing work for both the RTS and campaign modes. In addition there are a lot of fixes and smaller updates across the board as well.
As the work continues you can expect the 18th update sometimes within a week or so. In addition I
ll be posting details on the upcoming Undead Rising DLC, with some screenshots and feature list early in April, cant wait to start sharing more details of this exciting DLC with our payers.
And now lets take a look at what this 17th update includes.
Changes and Additions
- Fixed various ways to exploit personal time to be unstoppable in the campaign mode
- Balanced out all aspects of using personal time in early and late game
- Campaign difficulty has increased quite a bit, especially for hard game mode in all regards
- Silver Income is now 40% slower in campaign in all game campaign modes, and faster in Skirmish and PvP
- Personal time accumulates a good deal slower each month
- Silver and Stone Mine buildings upsets the town population a lot more time
- Fully mining towns will result in an extremely upset town that player can`t even enter
- Especially applies to silver mines
- Upgrading to higher tier silver and stone buildings makes a lot more sense now, as they upset population just a bit more
- Various improvements to how AI moves units on the battlefields and on the defense map
- Campaign AI improved at how it sends armies from smaller and larger nations
- Fixed two rare crashes when loading saved campaign map in saved battle
- Finalized how armies and navies look on the world map
- Armies are much easier to see and select on the world map
- Improvements to performance to the world map when a lot of armies are around
- Cavalry now take a lot less damage when running over units
- Cavalry is now a lot more useful for hit and run attacks
- Greatly increased the cost of upgrading towns with palisade and stone walls
- Upgrading and defending towns is a lot more challenging with higher costs
- Looting and razing towns gives more resources
- Looting and razing lower level towns now gives significantly more resources to make it viable early game
- Updated descriptions for various stone and silver mine buildings
- Livestock animals now generate a bit less food/silver in all game modes
