Update 1.7 - Major Balance Changes

Hey Everyone,

Hope everyone is doing well, and after a bit of a delay over the past few turbulent weeks, I`m glad to say that we are back to regular updates for Kingdom wars 4. Today we have a major update 17th that I wanted to take a bit of time to talk about.

Today s update includes a lot of major rebalancing changes that were designed to make the game a lot more challenging and interesting to play. I ve focused on fixing one of the major complaints we had - misusing personal time in ways to accumulate too many resources that greatly unbalances the game. Increase in difficulty was also possible due to improvement to the AI both on the campaign and world map, as well as a lot of balancing work for both the RTS and campaign modes. In addition there are a lot of fixes and smaller updates across the board as well.

As the work continues you can expect the 18th update sometimes within a week or so. In addition I ll be posting details on the upcoming Undead Rising DLC, with some screenshots and feature list early in April, can t wait to start sharing more details of this exciting DLC with our payers.

And now lets take a look at what this 17th update includes.

Changes and Additions