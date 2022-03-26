Patreon Hats and Three New Maps

Hi everyone,
In this update there are three new maps, one for each game mode. There's also now a way to support the development of the game and get perks doing it.
You can join the Patreon to get Hats that will be updated once a month, get your name in a supporters section of the lobby, and also discord perks.
The current hats that come with supporting the game are:
-
Top hat
-
Pirate hat
-
Devil horns
-
Goat horns
-
Halo
-
Party hat
-
Tea cup
-
Crown
-
Chef hat
-
Cat ears
-
Froggy hat
-
Egg head
You can find the Patreon by clicking the link below:
Patreon
Thank you for your support and for playing the game!
Changed files in this update