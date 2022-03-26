 Skip to content

Three Finger Battle Arena update for 26 March 2022

Patreon Hats and Three New Maps

Share · View all patches · Build 8444307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

In this update there are three new maps, one for each game mode. There's also now a way to support the development of the game and get perks doing it.
You can join the Patreon to get Hats that will be updated once a month, get your name in a supporters section of the lobby, and also discord perks.

The current hats that come with supporting the game are:

  • Top hat

  • Pirate hat

  • Devil horns

  • Goat horns

  • Halo

  • Party hat

  • Tea cup

  • Crown

  • Chef hat

  • Cat ears

  • Froggy hat

  • Egg head

You can find the Patreon by clicking the link below:
Patreon

Thank you for your support and for playing the game!

Changed files in this update

Three Finger Battle Arena Content Depot 1893861
  • Loading history…
