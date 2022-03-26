Patreon Hats and Three New Maps

Hi everyone,

In this update there are three new maps, one for each game mode. There's also now a way to support the development of the game and get perks doing it.

You can join the Patreon to get Hats that will be updated once a month, get your name in a supporters section of the lobby, and also discord perks.

The current hats that come with supporting the game are:

Top hat

Pirate hat

Devil horns

Goat horns

Halo

Party hat

Tea cup

Crown

Chef hat

Cat ears

Froggy hat

Egg head

You can find the Patreon by clicking the link below:

Patreon

Thank you for your support and for playing the game!