New Enemies + More!

v3.3.1

New

-Three new Enemy Types have been added to Era 3!

Changes

-The Level 2 Cloak will now grant an additional Spell Choice in Limbo!

-The progress bar on the Obelisk Shard for reclaiming now works on a log scale, to be more helpful!

-Voltaic Viper damage increased by 20%!

Fixes

-Fixed the Nailed It achievement!

-Fixed Molten Field description

-Fixed descriptions of Traits in the Runic Table

-Fixed inconsistencies in the blue exclusive connections in the Stage 3 Tree

-Fixed a bug with how Enchantment levels are calculated

-Fixed HP bonus reported in statistics item

-Fixed a bug with resetting the game

-Fixed a critical bug in the backend