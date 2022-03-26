 Skip to content

Tap Wizard 2 update for 26 March 2022

New Enemies + More!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v3.3.1

New
-Three new Enemy Types have been added to Era 3!

Changes
-The Level 2 Cloak will now grant an additional Spell Choice in Limbo!
-The progress bar on the Obelisk Shard for reclaiming now works on a log scale, to be more helpful!
-Voltaic Viper damage increased by 20%!

Fixes
-Fixed the Nailed It achievement!
-Fixed Molten Field description
-Fixed descriptions of Traits in the Runic Table
-Fixed inconsistencies in the blue exclusive connections in the Stage 3 Tree
-Fixed a bug with how Enchantment levels are calculated
-Fixed HP bonus reported in statistics item
-Fixed a bug with resetting the game
-Fixed a critical bug in the backend

