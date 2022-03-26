Hotfix released - fixes the issue with "rotating soldiers"

So, for a patch that was only supposed to improve the quality and make the gameplay smoother, the previous one didn't end up being much of a success. Because I changed so much in the pathfinding system under the hood, I didn't realize how many new problems it caused as a side-effect.

I've just released a hotfix, addressing the issues I've been warned about since version 0.8 became active, and will continue releasing new ones (sooner, this time), if some other new bugs appear.

The fixes include:

Units getting stuck next to houses

This was caused by holes in the navigation mesh, next to some buildings. The units weren't stuck in the doors, but rather were trying to walk an impassable path, and were getting stuck. This unfortunately is sometimes happening on new navigation meshes, because there's a bunch of manual fixing required on them.

Units unable to walk into houses

That was because the new navmesh didn't extend as far as needed, and the unit was never able to get close enough to the entry. Fixed and will not happen again.

Units turning in circles, when carrying wounded

In some cases, the navmesh agent was getting activated on wounded troops, causing those carrying them, to continuously try to avoid the person they were actually holding. Fixed and will not happen again this way.

Wreckers can now pick up cars with passengers inside, as long as all the passengers are dead or wounded. This should help with picking wrecks off the map. The passengers will simply get dumped, in this case. I will also add more fixes to this in the future update, allowing you to check for wounded in cars and clear them out.

There was an issue with the game spamming you with too many humaid missions at once. This should not be happening again.

The villages tend to get empty over time (where most or all villagers would leave their houses all at once, either to go to work, or trying to visit someone else). I've greatly increased the timouts between these events, to keep more people in houses. Note: the villages will still get vacated if you kill civilians. The game tries to repopulate them from time to time, but the new villagers actually have to get to the houses, somehow).

Fixed all the places on the map, where the actors would get stuck at the edges of the road (and walk in place). This is also mostly a manual process, so I'm not yet sure if the entire map is now fixed. Will continue doing this, if I find more broken parts of the map.

Civilian traffic will resume driving much faster after engagements ahead of it end. This was previously taking too long, and was really confusing.