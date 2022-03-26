Update Patch 1.07 is here!

We are delighted to release a new build of Watch Over Christmas (v1.07).

In this version, we have taken into account most of the feedback from our players and we believe it results in a much more polished version of the game. A few minor bugs and lots of under the hood fixes were made. We also improved the logic to a couple of our puzzles and added more default actions to a single click.

As you may know, we love details, no matter how tiny, so here's what's more: the game has become even more animal-friendly. Socks, Cisco's beloved dog, is now back in his doghouse in the snowy chapter. It would be cruel to leave him outside in the cold!!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since we looked under the hood for some fixes, there are some incompatibilities with previous saves. If you notice any issue, please contact us on our discord server (https://discord.gg/wd8ny6R3Vh) and we can provide you with new saves.