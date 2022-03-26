The Arcade Update!

It's time for a brand new major update!
And this update is probably the biggest shake up to the game yet!
So what's new?
- Arcade Mode
Arcade mode is a high score based game mode that challenges you to get the best score possible in just 5 minutes!
Arcade mode also includes new chip-tune renditions of a large portion of the game's music with a brand new chip-tune track on top!
Arcade mode also includes 3 brand new achievements (bringing the total to 20) related to obtaining all the bonuses in one playthrough!
Arcade mode also includes a global leaderboard to compete against others for the best score!
- A brand new Arcade room has been added to the base game!
On top of this a couple little bug fixes are included in this update like fixing all the festive toilet hitboxes so that flushables actually collide with them!
This update took a lot of hard work and a lot of testing to get everything working right so I hope everyone has fun and I am excited to see all your scores on the leaderboard!
Changed files in this update