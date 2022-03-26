 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Toilet Flushing Simulator update for 26 March 2022

The Arcade Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8443931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for a brand new major update!
And this update is probably the biggest shake up to the game yet!

So what's new?

  • Arcade Mode
    Arcade mode is a high score based game mode that challenges you to get the best score possible in just 5 minutes!
    Arcade mode also includes new chip-tune renditions of a large portion of the game's music with a brand new chip-tune track on top!
    Arcade mode also includes 3 brand new achievements (bringing the total to 20) related to obtaining all the bonuses in one playthrough!
    Arcade mode also includes a global leaderboard to compete against others for the best score!
  • A brand new Arcade room has been added to the base game!

On top of this a couple little bug fixes are included in this update like fixing all the festive toilet hitboxes so that flushables actually collide with them!

This update took a lot of hard work and a lot of testing to get everything working right so I hope everyone has fun and I am excited to see all your scores on the leaderboard!

Changed files in this update

Toilet Flushing Simulator Content Depot 1777821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.