The Arcade Update!

It's time for a brand new major update!

And this update is probably the biggest shake up to the game yet!

So what's new?

Arcade Mode

Arcade mode is a high score based game mode that challenges you to get the best score possible in just 5 minutes!

Arcade mode also includes new chip-tune renditions of a large portion of the game's music with a brand new chip-tune track on top!

Arcade mode also includes 3 brand new achievements (bringing the total to 20) related to obtaining all the bonuses in one playthrough!

Arcade mode also includes a global leaderboard to compete against others for the best score!

Arcade mode is a high score based game mode that challenges you to get the best score possible in just 5 minutes! Arcade mode also includes new chip-tune renditions of a large portion of the game's music with a brand new chip-tune track on top! Arcade mode also includes 3 brand new achievements (bringing the total to 20) related to obtaining all the bonuses in one playthrough! Arcade mode also includes a global leaderboard to compete against others for the best score! A brand new Arcade room has been added to the base game!

On top of this a couple little bug fixes are included in this update like fixing all the festive toilet hitboxes so that flushables actually collide with them!

This update took a lot of hard work and a lot of testing to get everything working right so I hope everyone has fun and I am excited to see all your scores on the leaderboard!