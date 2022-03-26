Update 260322

Content

More randomised plants

Added a player clock

Stores spawn with containers and some pregenerated items

Players can farm - players can till the ground and plant seeds that will grow

Players can chop down trees with hatchets

Npc farmers will plant, tend and harvest crops

Improved terrain worldgen and terrain visuals

Changes to terrain (e.g. farming) will persist

Quality of life

Added item stacking

Npcs are better at aiming

Added lighting on inventory item icons

Added item values on inventory

Bug fixes

Fixed giant carrots

Fixed spell projectiles not appearing when spell is cast

Fixed spells sometimes generating with no projectile

Fixed spells sometimes generating with no effect

Fixed objects sometimes not getting destroyed properly

Fixed entities that could move between loaded world tiles sometimes not getting loaded / unloaded properly

Fix bug where spells sometimes wouldn't hit targets if targets were too close to the caster

Fixed bug where some container items would still show in inventory after player had stopping looking in container

Fixed equipped item duplication bug

Backend

Added integration tests for common scenarios