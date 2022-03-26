Update 260322

Content
More randomised plants
Added a player clock
Stores spawn with containers and some pregenerated items
Players can farm - players can till the ground and plant seeds that will grow
Players can chop down trees with hatchets
Npc farmers will plant, tend and harvest crops
Improved terrain worldgen and terrain visuals
Changes to terrain (e.g. farming) will persist
Quality of life
Added item stacking
Npcs are better at aiming
Added lighting on inventory item icons
Added item values on inventory
Bug fixes
Fixed giant carrots
Fixed spell projectiles not appearing when spell is cast
Fixed spells sometimes generating with no projectile
Fixed spells sometimes generating with no effect
Fixed objects sometimes not getting destroyed properly
Fixed entities that could move between loaded world tiles sometimes not getting loaded / unloaded properly
Fix bug where spells sometimes wouldn't hit targets if targets were too close to the caster
Fixed bug where some container items would still show in inventory after player had stopping looking in container
Fixed equipped item duplication bug
Backend
Added integration tests for common scenarios
