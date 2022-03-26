It is with great pleasure that I can now announce that the Steam version of Reflex has left Early Access and is complete.
This has been quite the passion project for me, and I am extremely happy with the final product. Hopefully, you guys will be too.
The official release version had the following alterations and tweaks from the last EA version:
- All 102 levels available
- Fix holder that cannot be deconstructed if it is interacting with 2+ missiles
- Increase max missile count to 16
- Remove missile speed limiting on collision with another missile
- Finished all levels at 3 star rating on steam build – phew!
- Fix final achievement
- Prevent earthquakes from happening between level transitions
- Add stats to control steam achievements as they were broken!
- Fix other achievements
- Tweak timing on 5.18
- Add screenwipe to ar ident
- Another attempt to hide the pause between the main menu pages
- Remove early access display block
- Fix Ruiniation trophy
- Fix reactor 4 showing lights at the wrong angle
- Sync Steam achievements
- Adjust intro/outro textfader to fit properly
- Fix camera not being active
- Add in some more savegame instances
- Fix tutorial outline
- Add texture prefetching to hopefully help Android performance for sequences
- Fix level ranks not being reset on new game start
- Fix save after a world is complete and if the player immediately quits the game afterwards
- Make first strike achievement doable!
Most of the effort between EA2 and this final release was in the testing and tweaking of the world 5 levels. These levels are some of the most complicated and quite often they look perfectly doable on paper, but turn out to be utterly impossible in-game.
I will be monitoring the Steam discussion page as much as I can and will address any player questions that come up.
Happy playing 🙂
