It is with great pleasure that I can now announce that the Steam version of Reflex has left Early Access and is complete.

This has been quite the passion project for me, and I am extremely happy with the final product. Hopefully, you guys will be too.

The official release version had the following alterations and tweaks from the last EA version:

All 102 levels available

Fix holder that cannot be deconstructed if it is interacting with 2+ missiles

Increase max missile count to 16

Remove missile speed limiting on collision with another missile

Finished all levels at 3 star rating on steam build – phew!

Fix final achievement

Prevent earthquakes from happening between level transitions

Add stats to control steam achievements as they were broken!

Fix other achievements

Tweak timing on 5.18

Add screenwipe to ar ident

Another attempt to hide the pause between the main menu pages

Remove early access display block

Fix Ruiniation trophy

Fix reactor 4 showing lights at the wrong angle

Sync Steam achievements

Adjust intro/outro textfader to fit properly

Fix camera not being active

Add in some more savegame instances

Fix tutorial outline

Add texture prefetching to hopefully help Android performance for sequences

Fix level ranks not being reset on new game start

Fix save after a world is complete and if the player immediately quits the game afterwards

Make first strike achievement doable!

Most of the effort between EA2 and this final release was in the testing and tweaking of the world 5 levels. These levels are some of the most complicated and quite often they look perfectly doable on paper, but turn out to be utterly impossible in-game.

I will be monitoring the Steam discussion page as much as I can and will address any player questions that come up.

Happy playing 🙂