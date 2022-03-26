 Skip to content

Reflex update for 26 March 2022

Reflex has left Early Access

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is with great pleasure that I can now announce that the Steam version of Reflex has left Early Access and is complete.

This has been quite the passion project for me, and I am extremely happy with the final product. Hopefully, you guys will be too.

The official release version had the following alterations and tweaks from the last EA version:

  • All 102 levels available
  • Fix holder that cannot be deconstructed if it is interacting with 2+ missiles
  • Increase max missile count to 16
  • Remove missile speed limiting on collision with another missile
  • Finished all levels at 3 star rating on steam build – phew!
  • Fix final achievement
  • Prevent earthquakes from happening between level transitions
  • Add stats to control steam achievements as they were broken!
  • Fix other achievements
  • Tweak timing on 5.18
  • Add screenwipe to ar ident
  • Another attempt to hide the pause between the main menu pages
  • Remove early access display block
  • Fix Ruiniation trophy
  • Fix reactor 4 showing lights at the wrong angle
  • Sync Steam achievements
  • Adjust intro/outro textfader to fit properly
  • Fix camera not being active
  • Add in some more savegame instances
  • Fix tutorial outline
  • Add texture prefetching to hopefully help Android performance for sequences
  • Fix level ranks not being reset on new game start
  • Fix save after a world is complete and if the player immediately quits the game afterwards
  • Make first strike achievement doable!

Most of the effort between EA2 and this final release was in the testing and tweaking of the world 5 levels. These levels are some of the most complicated and quite often they look perfectly doable on paper, but turn out to be utterly impossible in-game.

I will be monitoring the Steam discussion page as much as I can and will address any player questions that come up.

Happy playing 🙂

