Mar 25th - Devil Maneko Challenge!

It's another J-Week Festival with the new cat boss! The devil cat is here along with many new satanic accessories. (The cost is 13 kosmos - we know it's a bit much, but that's the price for over-power lol,)

We also updated many internal codes, especially the mail systems. So hopefully there will be no more missing mails. This patch also includes blood eclipse reward system, its score board and the final big balance update, so let us know how you think of the results. Thx again to those who accidentally came to help us record the new commercials. We'll continuously release many short ones through out the month, while we reccord more takes for the final big one.

ps. Next week, we plan to release a new guild boss system, so be prepared. };D

Patch Note v7.65

Added Ranking Challenge #19: Decil Maneko to Campaign Window (Demon tower.)



Added new satanic acccessories to Expert Shop. (Add 25 STR, VIT, DEX, TAL)



Added new Guild's Score Board. (Right one next to the guild management board.)

Added new mail system, which send everything in huge bulk.

'%' and '!' symbols is now allowed in all chats.

Prevent Delta Gryph from being seen by enemy team.

Fixed Black Baron's leathal shot's death status not working.

Change 'cripple status' to prevent jumping and other phaseSteps.

Wiktor

DeadShock: CD 45>23s STR 0.7>1.0

Anneberg

n.atk: STR 0.8>1.5

ShieldBash: STR 1.5>3.0 MP 15>13 SP 5>3

DemonHunt: STR 0.6>1.0 MP 5>13 SP 2>3

TwentySpikes: CD 13>23s MP 25>30 SP 5>20

EmeraldRay: TAL 150>200 CD 23>13s MP 25>23 SP 5>3

RollingStone: STR 0.7>1.0 SP 15>13

CoreDrill: CD 60>45s STR 0.7>1.0

EmeraldFall: CD 130>60s

EarthRumble: TAL 50

Bifron

CosmicBlade: dmg Phy>Mag TAL 50>75

KosmosWave: TAL 50>150 (dmg scale on distance.)

NeutronStarDrop: TAL 150>230 CD 45>30s

DimentionSplitter: TAL 200>300

BlackBaron

VenomLuger(n.atk): STR 0.4>0.6

SilenceVMaim: STR 0.5>1.0 TAL 15>30

BlindShot: dmg 100>150% Dex

AcidFlask: TAL 30>15

AllShots: CD 30>23s STR 0.4>1

PoisonRoulette: STR 0.6>0.5 TAL 45>75

HailMary: STR 1.0>2.0 TAL 90>200 MP 75>66 CD 60>45s

MeltDown: TAL 230>350

BlackDeath: CD 90>60s TAL 200>300

FocusAssault: STR 1.0

BulletsRiot: STR 0.5>0 TAL 30>50

LethalShot: TAL >800 Increase fire range to 60m.

Mara

WhirlWind(n.atk): TAL 30>60%

SpinGale(c.atk): STR 0.5>1.0

RazorPlumes: TAL 30>36

StoneGust: TAL 20>45 MP 20>30

SwoopingSwallow: STR 0.4>0.5 TAL 30>75

GreatWindStorm: TAL 50>75

Mastema

DeathScythe: STR 0.5>1.0

SilencingClap: TAL 75>135

DeathSweeper: STR 1.5>2.0 death 36>13s

FrozenDeath: TAL 90>150

IceBrinicle: TAL 75>135

SoulReaper: STR 0.3>1.0 TAL 30>50

FingerOfDeath: Death 36>13s. Inflict death on target, killing them after 13s in LVL23-36m.

Tiamat

AbysmalClaw: STR 0.4>1.0

DarkFire: TAL 30>60 Decrease burn dmg. (13>6 TAL)

BlackBurn: TAL 18>15

SinkingNether: CD 9>13s MP 33>23

DrainCurse: TAL 30>23

ChaosBombs: TAL 75>150

AbyssalChains: MP 50>60

BottomlessPit: TAL 45>90

BlackChasm: TAL 66>130

Tsukuyomi

MoonSlice: STR 0.6>1.0

MoonCircle: STR 1.0>2.0

j.atk: STR >1.0

KabukiBlade: MP destroy 30% dmg> TAL(10-15)%

WaxingMoon: Sleep 4>6s Sleep chance 33>45%

WaningMoon: nightmare 4>6s

TripleMoonfalls: STR 3.5>4.0

Urion



LifeZap: MP 23>13 CD 9>13s

HealingBlast: HLG 300>270 MP 35>30

DarkRitual: ATK 60>100%

ProtectionBubble: MP 40>30

Purify: MP 50>45

OverHeal: HLG 150>350

DarkBenediction: CD 45>30s MP 75>60 SP 7>6 Dark resist 45>60%

ReverseDamage: reverse time 9>13s

SoulSacrifice: MP 75>60

Zuijin