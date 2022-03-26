Train mod liveries! v4.13

The new train modding system now has full support for liveries!

But this new livery system can be used for much more than just simple texture-swaps...

Think of a livery as a "variant" of another mod, which shares assets (3D models, textures, audio, etc) with the original mod. You can replace assets, add new assets, and even remove assets.

You can also modify data like cab positioning, wheel blocks, sound effects, etc.

For example:

You could make a variant of a mod which adds an additional 3D model for a unique horn, and change the horn sound effect as well.

You can replace the texture colors to make a re-color of a train.

You could add different steam particle effects to a steam engine.

You could add an additional 3D model of raw materials to a freight wagon, to create a different kind of load. Like adding tree logs to a flat-car.

From the player's perspective, if they download a livery they also need to download the "base mod" which the livery is based on.

This is because the livery needs access to the assets (e.g. 3D models) that the base mod contains.

Train mod liveries can be found under the new "Train mod livery" tag on the Steam Workshop:

There is a full guide here which explains how the new livery system works:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784582335

A new feature which this update adds is a system for linking mods to their liveries using tags.

Any train mods uploaded to the Steam Workshop after this update will automatically include a "Livery Key" tag.

This tag will be shared between any liveries and the base mod.

What this means is that you can easily click on the livery key tag and you will see a list of all the different liveries which share the same base mod, as well as the base mod itself:

Livery permissions

This update also adds a new feature which allows mod creators to choose permissions for whether their mods can be duplicated or used in liveries.

Choosing "Not allowed" for either of these options will prevent other players from making liveries/duplicating your mod.

But remember, modding is a community effort!

I would hope that all mods remain completely free to be edited and built upon, so please only use these restrictions if you feel that it is truly necessary.

For example, if you have a specific design which you don't want people to make liveries of, please also release a "livery template" version as well which people can freely edit.

open asset folder

Another useful modding feature included in this update is the "open asset folder" button next to any asset selection input in the modding menus.

You can click this little folder icon to open the folder which this asset is contained in.

e.g. if the mod is a livery, then this will open the folder of the original mod

Auto-refresh textures when modding

Textures also now auto-refresh when you edit them!

So if you are creating a mod and you make changes to the texture you are using (in the "custom assets" folder) all you need to do is click "Refresh preview model" and the mod will use the newly edited texture!

This fixed the issue previously where textures would not refresh unless you used a new file-name.

Other features

This update also includes:

You can now use a setting to switch between hold/toggle mode for "hold key to change between prop scale and prop height" when placing props. This setting is in the "Pause menu -> PC Options"

QuickMods now have AI-control buttons in their cabs.

There is now a pop-up message when you try and load a QuickMod livery if its base-mod is not downloaded.

You will also see a pop-up message if a mod fails to load a 3D model asset (e.g. if a model is missing and cannot be loaded)

Fixed bug where mod names could be set as empty.

Fixed bug where collision would not be set correctly when a train mod uses an animated mesh for its body.

And that's all for now!

This update serves as a nice chunk of progress when it comes to the new modding system, and I'm sure the modding community is going to be very happy about this!

But there is still lots of work to come (e.g. custom audio and features like headlights in train mods) so the new modding system is still far from finished.

Keep an eye out for more updates in the future!

In the meantime, here are a few examples of the new livery system in action:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784186560&searchtext=

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784186486&searchtext=

And here is the base mod that these livery require:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784186381&searchtext=

Making liveries is a lot simpler than you would probably expect, all it takes is some basic image editing (like in Microsoft Paint) and the rest is all done in-game.

Why not have a go at making your own? ːsteamhappyː

Here is the step-by-step guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784582335