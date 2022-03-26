 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 26 March 2022

Update notes for v0.19.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8442921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This is another small set of hotfixes for recent updates, while most of my effort is still going into dungeons.

New in this update:

  • Fixes crash reporting on Windows (one of two crash reporting mechanisms was failing!)
  • Fixes fallback code for moving files. (in the event of errors while saving files, we have multiple fallbacks, and the third fallback case had a bug in it which caused it to always fail. I've heard from just one player who I think was hitting this situation!)
  • Adds an "enable gamepads" checkbox to the game options, defaults to enabled. If you're having trouble with a drifting gamepad causing the game's camera to move around, you can turn this checkbox off and the game will disable all gamepad functionality. (previously, we always recommended people to unplug those gamepads, but now you can just make the game ignore them instead)

..plus some other miscellaneous bug fixes and localisation updates!

Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback, everyone!
-T

