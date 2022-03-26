New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.008_Exogalactic_Wayfinding

This one fixes a bug where exogalactic war units would sometimes chase the wrong target (sometimes you), which was particularly damaging in really high-faction-count games. Thanks to a variety of folks for the reports, and to Badger for figuring that one out.

This one also has a huge amount of balance changes to the necromancer in DLC3, mainly focusing on higher difficulty level play, thanks to Zeus.

There are another 70-some pieces of art in place now for DLC3, which is what I've been up to all day. You can always follow along with that on the watch-chris-art section in discord if you don't mind visual spoilers.

Daniexpert fixed a tricky bug with waves in multi-AI games sometimes coming from their homeworlds and then traveling through realspace rather than just spawning like they were supposed to -- excellent sleuthing there.

And there's a handful of other tweaks and fixes in here.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!