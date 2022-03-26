UPDATE #4 + Come in come all and try our hardcore mode!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 HARDCORE GAMER BE READY! 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

New Secret Map in Hopetown

This is very difficult level with resources scattered on small islands.

With 3 entrances spawning enemies, this map is a great fit for those looking for a challenge!

Winning this map also unlocks the Hardcore skull challenge totem, which will be explained below.

Activate the Harcode skull challenge totem at the very beginning of a game and prepare for your biggest challenge yet!

How it works:

This mode can be activated in any map. Before you build anything else, build the Hardcore skull totem (cost 1 branch, 1 rock). Activate the Totem by pressing “E”. It will explode and the mode will be activated. This mode will be crazy difficult, it’s for expert players!

Your rewards

Unlock a 4th star on your map!

Once you complete this challenge in a map, you will get a new star to your progression! Then you can brag about how good you got at playing Citywars Tower Defense.

New special unlock for your house!

This pretty little bauble will tell you how many stars you gathered so far and open the star shop. In this shop you will be able to unlock special vanity items for your house.

Discover our new mobs

Gorgons are resilient enemies whose spells limit the mobility of players unaware of their assaults.

Reapers claim the life force of their nearby fallen allies to heal their wounds.

