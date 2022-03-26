Community Crunch 208: Introducing Mjolnir, Community Corner, and More!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survivors!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch! We know you have been anxious for more information on the upcoming Fjordur launch and this week we're happy to share an upcoming weapon skin!





Acting as a functional weapon skin for the TEK sword, Mjolnir packs its own special powers and empowers Survivors with supernatural might. Devastate your foes with shocking ease as you exercise control over the element of lightning. However, not every survivor will pass the test and be considered worthy to obtain the mighty Mjolnir. Will you be up to the challenge?

Coming to Fjordur in June 2022!







There will be no EVO event this week.



Rickzz#3486 (Part 2)

I continued my walk because I thought I had torches in my inventory. It got darker and darker and when I couldn't see anything I opened the inventory but I didn't have any torch... It was very dark I couldn't see where I had the necessary resources to make a torch, so I decided to stay where I was. and wait for the dawn. When morning came and there was enough sunlight for me to be able to see the path and the dangers around it, I keep walking south towards my house but something tragic happened.

I was attacked by two Emperor Crocodiles, I was fine but my Beelzebufo (Frog) died and my Triceratops was very hurt, I kept going south and managed to return home with a new dinosaur but I lost one I had. this is the part 2 / final part



Creator: Sypher Sam

Sypher Sam takes on the challenge of rebuilding the snow castle on Lost island without mods!



Creator: pterafier

Everyone makes mistakes, but hopefully, pterafier can help you avoid a few you haven't made yet 😉



