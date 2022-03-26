Hot-Fix #34

-Added bleed damage message.

-Added bleed damage hurt sound.

-Added the ability for rain to water your plants.

-Added locks to be able to placed on the gates.

-Added more checks for abilities to make it not crash servers.

-Added building decay back into KoA for co-op and dedicated servers only. Single player will not have building decay. Anything outside of an active claim will decay over time, if you don't want you buildings to decay make sure to not deauthorize from your landclaim totem and keep foundations etc built inside the totem radius. If you need more space upgrade your totem also it is recommended to delete any current landclaim totems and rebuild them.

-Adjusted unique firesword aoe effect to be less intense.

-Adjusted farm buildings to spawn AI closer to the building.

-Attempted to fix land claim issues, however please deauthorize and delete all land claim totems that you are authorized in or have built and rebuild what you need for this update so going forward we know if its an old or new issue.

-Fixed spike HP not being adjusted when building HP was adjusted.

-Fixed some collision on in the dark knight & savage camps.

-Fixed regen potion required components.

-Fixed window frame having wrong LOD materials.

-Fixed shrines having wrong LOD.

-Fixed crossbow not shooting from the correct location.

-Fixed planters giving too many resources and made me t2 and t3 take longer to grow.

-Fixed gamma settings and others not saving.

-Fixed bug where when you went to sleep with torch out it would still be in hand.

-Fixed land claim not allowing defensive objects to be built in higher tier size.

-Fixed wrong campfire t3 icon when trying to craft it.

-Fixed food item showing after standing and selecting a new hotbar slot.

-Fixed enchanted weapon particles being lost after swimming and climbing.

-Fixed holstering issues for weapons and items.

-Fixed arrow hail not spawning in correct locations at times.

-Fixed Reaper summon causing server crashes.

-Tweaked spawners in the middle.

-Tweaked number of fireballs shot by Beezle to be half.

-Tweaked the amount of XP gained from higher tier mobs to be more than mid tier mobs.

-Tweaked PVP damage mitigation to only decrease damage by 25% instead of 50%.

-Tweaked fireball spell to be smaller and less Epic.

-Tweaked fall damage sound to not be as loud.

-Tweaked lightning shrine effect to be more performant.