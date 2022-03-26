Update March 25, 2022

A new game update is available!

Additions:

-Added a new character: Bolt! He's with the Jocks; small but fast.

-Rumble mode: Added Slow-motion Stage.

-Rumble mode: Added Fast-motion Stage.

-Random/Stadium mode: Added Court Canisters.

-Random/Stadium mode: Added Bouncin' 2.

-Added many new online regions to enter when connecting to online mode.

-Added some new punchable heavy bags into Practice mode to test attacks.

Fixes:

-Fixed the region text displaying as "%region%" after finishing an online match.

-In the character selection screen, if skipping bot selection, the game will now pick a random character instead of always picking Kid.

Tweaks:

-Tuned down damage on specials.

-Reduced the strong force of a dodge-counterattack.

-Changed special for butcher to fix the previous one not landing.

-Can grab objects from farther away.

-Adjusted camera distance for various stages.

-Adjusted walls in the Hallway stage to prevent getting stuck.

-Adjusted the ceiling in the Bar stage to prevent getting stuck.

-Optimized the performance of the Mountain Top stage.

-Main menu: Some scrollable elements have become smoother to travel through.

-Main menu: Some menu buttons are now remembered when going back to previous screens, resulting in a more intuitive UI flow.

-Other minor tweaks.

We are currently working hard on adding keyboard support to the game. Stay tuned for more updates!