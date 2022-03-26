 Skip to content

Mad Streets update for 26 March 2022

Update March 25, 2022

Build 8442089

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new game update is available!
Additions:
-Added a new character: Bolt! He's with the Jocks; small but fast.
-Rumble mode: Added Slow-motion Stage.
-Rumble mode: Added Fast-motion Stage.
-Random/Stadium mode: Added Court Canisters.
-Random/Stadium mode: Added Bouncin' 2.
-Added many new online regions to enter when connecting to online mode.
-Added some new punchable heavy bags into Practice mode to test attacks.

Fixes:
-Fixed the region text displaying as "%region%" after finishing an online match.
-In the character selection screen, if skipping bot selection, the game will now pick a random character instead of always picking Kid.

Tweaks:
-Tuned down damage on specials.
-Reduced the strong force of a dodge-counterattack.
-Changed special for butcher to fix the previous one not landing.
-Can grab objects from farther away.
-Adjusted camera distance for various stages.
-Adjusted walls in the Hallway stage to prevent getting stuck.
-Adjusted the ceiling in the Bar stage to prevent getting stuck.
-Optimized the performance of the Mountain Top stage.
-Main menu: Some scrollable elements have become smoother to travel through.
-Main menu: Some menu buttons are now remembered when going back to previous screens, resulting in a more intuitive UI flow.
-Other minor tweaks.

We are currently working hard on adding keyboard support to the game. Stay tuned for more updates!

