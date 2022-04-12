This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Official Release

Hi dear new puzzle lover and thank you for giving me a chance to entertain you.

After 1 year, 3 months and 12 days of thinking, creating, learning, organising and building, I am proud to present you my first indie solo made video game.

It’s been a long road and I’m so glad to have reached the end. The poor innocent that I was thought it would only take 6 months to make … ha… ha… ha…

I know it’s not a revolutionary game but it’s a simple concept that I hadn’t seen before in a video game. I mean it’s just a ball to get out of a box… simple. So as an indie developer that wanted to learn all sides of video game production, I thought it would be a good starting point.

Here I present you GlassBox - a simple video game idea that has been stuck in my head for 12 years, my first materialized vision of gameplay, my first independent attempt of entertaining…

So thank you, thank you for trying, thank you for giving me a chance to do the only thing I want to do, make video games.

Hope you’ll enjoy.