Patch 2.2.3 is now live!

Changes:

• Igor - Chainsaw Terror ability will no longer be interrupted by Igor’s attacks or stun

• Props - thanks to the community’s feedback, the second jump’s force was reduced to standard

• Props - now when a prop is destroyed (if this prop has stages of destruction), it will not be pushed down to the ground

• Village - added the sound of prop interaction with water

• UI Tab - added an option to view a player’s Steam profile

• UI Lobby - added the name of the current map

• Settings - added an option to adjust the brightness of the game

Fixes:

• Last Survivor - fixed that if 2 Survivors who were in Hypnochairs left the game, then the Last Survivor mode would activate for both remaining Survivors

• Killers - fixed that Killers could be stunned at the last moment of putting a Survivor in a Hypnochair, which led to Survivor’s controls being broken

• Killers - fixed that it was sometimes difficult to hit a prop that was moving fast on the ground

• Killers - fixed some Killer’s weapons not reflecting shadows from the environment

• Impostor - fixed that Impostor could not break glass windows of the Closable Doors in his prop form

• Akasha - fixed Blood Eye being able to be placed out of map’s bounds

• Akasha - fixed that Blood Eye could be used while jumping which also was breaking Akasha’s animation

• Sheet-Man - minor animation updates

• Sheet-Man - fixed Sheet-Man’s model being slightly above the ground

• Props - fixed that if a player jumped on another player who was in prop form, the latter would lose control over the prop

• Props - fixed ‘Use Item’ hint appearing sometimes while turning into a prop

• Props - fixed that long props could act incorrectly while straightening up in a place with little space

• Kate - fixed all Rare Kate skins having broken fingers on their left hand

• Jun - fixed Jun’s voice being quieter than other Survivors’

• Village - map optimization

• Yellow Jar - fixed that sometimes Yellow Jar did not work if thrown at a Killer point-blank

• Painkiller - fixed that if Painkiller was used to heal up to 100 HP it would stop healing even if health decreased again

• Lockpick - fixed that if a Survivor started using Lockpick but died in the process, the kill would not be counted as done by the Killer

• Wooden Barricades - fixed that Wooden Barricades could appear on the MVP screen

• Hypnochair - fixed that if there was an unsuccessful attempt at rescuing a Survivor from a Hypnochair, then upon subsequent attempts to rescue them, there would be a chance that they would get up from the Hypnochair but lose controls after

• Hypnochair - fixed camera sometimes remaining behind a Hypnochair after Survivor was rescued from it

• UI Game Results - fixed the amount of Propcoins earned for Kills not being displayed

• Localization - community-suggested fixes to German, Italian, Dutch, Chinese, Korean and Japanese localization

• Minor fixes and improvements to gameplay, UI, and sounds