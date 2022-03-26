Alpha 7 OUT NOW!

Hey gamers!

Vibrant Venture's Alpha 7 update is now out!

This update focuses primarily on user experience improvements and updating existing features - but it does also feature a super fun new level: 3-C! This is the hardest level in the game so far, and will likely remain the most difficult level for quite some time.

Despite this, the level is actually super fun, and we're proud of how the design turned out.

Jur and I put a lot of effort into mixing all the mechanics and gimmicks in World 3, and we can't wait to hear what you guys think of it.

Personally, it's my favorite level so far; there's so much fun movement and combos you can do.

Also, the ending of the level is really something else, and I'm sure it'll catch you guys off guard!

The update also features localization support, meaning we now have the ability to translate the game into whatever language we want! I have created an open-source GitHub repository containing all the game's localization files, and anyone can contribute!

For this update, I've gone ahead and translated the entire game to my native language, Danish, since I needed some second language for testing purposes.

We plan on supporting way more languages in the future, and thankfully this is now possible without making any changes to the game's code!

Don't forget to check out the devlog for all the details - there's quite a lot this time, and I would love to hear what you guys think about these changes!



Changelog

Added a new level: 3-C

Added localization support - the game can now support different languages!

Added a new language option: Danish

Added Steam Rich Presence support

Added controller glyph icon support for the control mapper

Added a new upgrade: Longer Invincibility

Added a new upgrade: Loyal Fairies

Added a new upgrade: Fairy Bargain

Added controller support for the Pet Maker

Added an input prompt to the Intro Cutscene

Tweaked fairies - they now escape after taking damage, making it possible to catch them again

Improved controller menu navigation

Reworked Tutorial Boards

Reworked the Town interiors

Updated 1-1 cave lighting

Updated the End Card: Added an input prompt and updated the grade animation

Updated the World 3 tilemap

Updated 3-1

Updated the World 3 Map

Updated the Splash Screen

Fixed bugs

Enjoy!