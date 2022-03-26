Alpha 7 OUT NOW!

Please restart Steam if the update does not automatically show up for you.
Hey gamers!
Vibrant Venture's Alpha 7 update is now out!
This update focuses primarily on user experience improvements and updating existing features - but it does also feature a super fun new level: 3-C! This is the hardest level in the game so far, and will likely remain the most difficult level for quite some time.
Despite this, the level is actually super fun, and we're proud of how the design turned out.
Jur and I put a lot of effort into mixing all the mechanics and gimmicks in World 3, and we can't wait to hear what you guys think of it.
Personally, it's my favorite level so far; there's so much fun movement and combos you can do.
Also, the ending of the level is really something else, and I'm sure it'll catch you guys off guard!
The update also features localization support, meaning we now have the ability to translate the game into whatever language we want! I have created an open-source GitHub repository containing all the game's localization files, and anyone can contribute!
For this update, I've gone ahead and translated the entire game to my native language, Danish, since I needed some second language for testing purposes.
We plan on supporting way more languages in the future, and thankfully this is now possible without making any changes to the game's code!
Don't forget to check out the devlog for all the details - there's quite a lot this time, and I would love to hear what you guys think about these changes!
Changelog
- Added a new level: 3-C
- Added localization support - the game can now support different languages!
- Added a new language option: Danish
- Added Steam Rich Presence support
- Added controller glyph icon support for the control mapper
- Added a new upgrade: Longer Invincibility
- Added a new upgrade: Loyal Fairies
- Added a new upgrade: Fairy Bargain
- Added controller support for the Pet Maker
- Added an input prompt to the Intro Cutscene
- Tweaked fairies - they now escape after taking damage, making it possible to catch them again
- Improved controller menu navigation
- Reworked Tutorial Boards
- Reworked the Town interiors
- Updated 1-1 cave lighting
- Updated the End Card: Added an input prompt and updated the grade animation
- Updated the World 3 tilemap
- Updated 3-1
- Updated the World 3 Map
- Updated the Splash Screen
- Fixed bugs
Enjoy!
- Pattrigue
Changed files in this update