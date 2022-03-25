 Skip to content

Parasite Infection update for 25 March 2022

Update r1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8441867

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Part 3] Enabled generic Antari female and set her image to be equal to Sarah

[Part 1+] anticipation.mp3 overlapping audio during infestations bugfix

[Part 3] Biosuit counter errors bugfix

[Part 1+] Canal exposure during infestation/sex scenes bugfix

[Part 1+] Inseminate error bugfix

[Part 2+] Squirt(fluid) during sex scenes bugfixes

New cheat menu, can be accessed through the settings (Added the contributors name to the Credits page). Old one renamed to basic cheat mode

Updated sugarcube engine to latest (2.36.1)

