Patch v1.083

--- Gameplay Changes ---

-Increased maximum hunger (~3%) and food filling value of cabbages, chestnuts and fish

-Reduced the amount of milk each cow gives from 7 to 5

-1 unit of milk now produces 2 units of cheese

-Reduced the amount of eggs chickens give from 4 to 2

-1 unit of eggs now produces 2 units of omelettes

-Added an additional job to cidery that turns 2 apples into 2 ciders

-Added an additional job to winery that turns 2 grapes into 2 wines

-Civilian luxury requirement text removed (an uneccesary text box)

-Siege workshop and siege engines temporarily removed from the game (will be added back later)

-Guardhouse removed (militia & scout moved to barracks)

-Lowered the timber cost of barracks from 8 to 6

-Lowered the cost of Library from 7/6 to 6/5 (timber/stones)

-Lowered the stone cost of smeltery from 6 to 5

-Increased the duration of refugee bonus from 15 to 45 seconds

--- Bug Fixes ---

-Fixed an issue where click outside the boundaries of map while demolishing buildings disabled all interactions

-Fixed the 'Accept' option in the refugees event

-Fixed treasure loot getting back to a capitol/storehouse - now properly dumps all resources and is removed

-Chickens now properly lay eggs instead of milk