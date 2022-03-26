Update 102-a1 is Now Live On The Alpha Branch!

Howdy folks!

Hope you're all doing well! We've got a new release for you this week that fills out the expansion kit for the 8th out of our 9 Meat Fortress character archetypes, along with some enhancements to Magazine rendering/animation. Make sure to watch the devlog above for details!

This week we're moving onto the Alpha Branch for our latest release, as the modding framework folk have given the all-clear that they're caught up to the internal changes. You don't have to swap branches if you're on Experimental already, but if you were on mainline waiting to migrate over once mods were ready, you can swap to Alpha now. If you have any questions about making sure you have the right version of things, slide over to our discord and ask in the modding channels.

Cheers!

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added New Firearm: Signaler (50mm Flare) for Meat Fortress Pyro

Added New Grenade: Incendiary Grenade for Meat Fortress Pyro

Added New System: Magazine Follower & Spring Animation

Added Follower and Spring Animations to the following Magazines: Makarov, APS, Deagle 357, KWG, Deaglov, Webley 1913, PMM, P08 Luger, GSh18, Ruby, Bergmann No 5, P5 Compact, UMP45, UMP9

Changes:

[Meat Fortress] Rebuilt all collision for buildings, ground, cliffs to try to improve CPU-side performance

Fixes: