Version 1.0.7 Update

Somehow it's already been a month since release,

I would like to offer a very sincere thank-you to everyone who has supported, bought the game, added to their wish list, retweeted, left feedback or contributed to the process in any way at all. it's the positive energy you guys have that pushes us through the late nights, bug fixes and problems that occur, without it this game would have never been released let alone have a patch.

Version 1.0.7 is live now!

While it may look minor on paper there's some big changes under the hood to keep the experience you have as smooth as possible.

Splash screen is now skippable.

Correct sound effect now plays when pressing the "start" button in all game modes.

Changed ball spawn mechanics so the same spawn point will not be used twice in a row.

Title screen now highlights the correct text when switching between using mouse or keyboard for selection.

In-game achievement notifications added when playing without a Steam connection.

Changes made to the save system - progress will now be saved locally and backed up to Steam Cloud, this enables the correct save file to be loaded regardless of Steam connection status.

General optimization.

If you're enjoying the game why not leave a review? We'll be back next month with another update, until then keep being awesome.