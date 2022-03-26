WTW Update 0.1.23.01.50

We continue working on the development of WTW.

We want to thank all those people who have supported us in this first week. We would like to remember that WTW is a game that is currently in development and we really want to hear your suggestions to make World Titans War a game made by and for its players.

We have taken on consideration all the suggestions that have come to us from the community through our Discord server and we have started to incorporate some changes into the gameplay:

Added Autowalk (Alt+W)

Easier to enlist in an army, now you can do it from the "Guild" menu.

Added a knife as a basic weapon at the beginning.

No more civilian NPCs with submachine guns.

Increased chances of finding Clean Water and Nails.

Added frag grenades in loot.

Being able to spawn using the list of available spawns.

We have added a basic tutorial, to make the beginning inside WTW more comfortable, you will be able to access that menu inside the game. Remember that we are open to suggestions, so if you think we can improve something, do not hesitate to let us know.

We have just finished the design of the Opel Blitz for the German Army.