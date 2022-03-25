New Kai Outfit - Available NOW!

We know there are a lot of Kai fans out there (DEVOUR team included), and we're pleased to announce that you can now purchase a brand new outfit for him. Although he's a laid back kinda guy at heart, Kai definitely enjoys getting in touch with his darker side.

In Full Gloom is now available to buy at DEVOUR's in-game shop and is a great way to support future development of the game. Look out for more outfits for your favourite DEVOUR characters in the future!

If you haven't already, don't forget to check out our newly released map The Town, which is free to download now.

Full changelog for v3.0.14

New Kai Outfit, "In Full Gloom"

You will no longer see the interact icon when looking at a pentagram that has been used

Fixed an edge case in lobbies where player dropdown menus were not clickable

Steam names with commas inside will no longer break key pickup system chat messages

Fixed a couple of spots on The Inn where you could loot medkits through ceilings

Please note that all players must update their game to the latest version to be able to play with others.

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME

Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z