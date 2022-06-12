Share · View all patches · Build 8441411 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 15:13:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PC Gamer's Multiplayer Game of the Year Chivalry 2 is out NOW on Steam! - alongside a huge new free update: the Tenosian Invasion.

Get it for 40% off for a limited time - the biggest discount yet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1824220/Chivalry_2/



Experience a dramatic new challenge in the war between Agatha & the Mason Order... the Tenosian Empire enters the fray!



Play as the new Tenosia faction, complete with new character customization and all-new voice options.



Ride to war on horseback with mounted combat! Master a new way of fighting atop a massive war horse.

Tenosian Invasion also includes:

Two huge Team Objective maps

Two Team Deathmatch maps

New voices and armoury customization options

Much more!

Chivalry 1 owners on Steam will receive the Horned Helmet in Chivalry 2

Receive four free bonus Chivalry 2 helms on Steam, available as a timed exclusive (to be made available to users on all platforms at a later date).

New to Chivalry 2?

Here's some of the previous major content updates added since our first launch in June 2021 (all of which is playable in the Steam version).

House Aberfell



Fight Knight



House Galencourt

