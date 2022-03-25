Patch 1.0.39

Hey everyone!

I want to thank all of you for your patience as we’ve worked on this patch. It has been a while, but I hope that our work shines through in the fixes and improvements we’ve been able to make and If you’re new to TTR I hope that you just get to focus on helping virtual (and real) pups. We have more work to do, but I hope you are still enjoying TTR and that it will be much easier to do so now!

I also want to reiterate that we aren’t stepping away from TTR anytime soon. We are committed to making sure that the game is everything it can be and we still have tons of content planned to further expand the game this year and beyond. Things like new shelter customizations, new dog and character designs, deeper interactions between the dogs, and much more!

We have the best audience and community out there and we can’t wait to share even more with you. Additionally, I want to shout out our incredible helpers and Discord mods who have been there to help you with issues while we work and provided invaluable feedback during testing.

Sincerely, thank you from Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team.

Patch is now out on PC, Mac update will follow soon

Bug Fixes

Fixed helpers still being stuck after building break room door

Fixed dogs being unable to move near helper when on leash (should fix dogs and helpers getting stuck in some cases)

Fixed leashed dogs and helpers not waiting in place when stopped

Fixed issues with helpers leaving dogs in tub

Fixed helpers not queuing properly to wait for tub and rewrote helper bath code to improve stability

Fixed helpers no longer seek dirty dogs that are already in baths or on other helpers leashes

Fixed helpers no longer remove healthy (but also dirty) dogs from quarantine kennel to bathe them

Fixed bug causing all milestone rewards from purchases to occur twice

Riberta's prizes no longer count towards milestones

Clock out button no longer dissappears when changing tabs.

Duplicate breakrooms should no longer appear occasionally when loading a save file.

Dogs should maintain their vaccine bonus after loading a save file.

Fixed an exploit in the shop that allowed players to 'return' items to the store for credit to buy other items.

Fixed a bug so that the player is now prevented from being able to return dogs to their home kennels with ribbons during adoptions.

Fixed issue with 3rd grant not showing up while in same gameplay session after unlocking it.

Made it not possible to go to other tabs during the end of day summary with the controller, which would softlock the game.

Helpers should no longer stop at the edge of the breakroom. They should fully enter the room.

All settings UI should properly update settings.

Kennel level upgrades should compute correctly and checkout properly.

Fixed tiling error in the main menu scene.

Fixed bug where Jeremy's dog was not properly saved/loaded.

Buttons inside scrollable panels should no longer prevent scrolling while mousing over them.

Improved performance of AI and Pathfinding

Improved physics performance

Fixed issue with some stages of Jeremy's progression saving (should work on exisiting saves)

General Localization Fixes

General Controller Support Improvements.

Fixed the double dialog/tutorial input issue.

Can no longer highlight or pickup items through walls.

New Additions / Changes

Helpers now display their currently assigned tasks when near the player.

Helpers now have thought bubbles to highlight their current status. ie tired, idle, etc

Added support for loading prior days of a savefile. Playing from a prior save will begin to overwrite later days as the game progresses.

Improved the reliability of kennel collision detection during construction.

All L kennels should now have a capacity of 4 dogs.

All L kennels should be navigable by the dogs in them.

Credits are now playable from the main menu.

Made the lowest tick rate difficulty setting slower.

The scale of wages, fines, and utilities are now affected by a new difficulty slider

Added community members to credits

Added new superdog

Rebalanced foster events to prevent the foster network from growing out of control.

Added paging support for the Fosters panel and the Helper panel.

Added a prompt to use leashmode to hand dogs to visitors during adoptions when they might be stuck.