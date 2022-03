Share · View all patches · Build 8441197 · Last edited 25 March 2022 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

We included a new startup option for Windows players, to allow playing a version for Windows 7&8.

Some players with Win 7 have reported runtime errors; this option might prevent this from happening. The game features between versions are identical, except this one doesn't include AR features.

Thanks, Jay Myrrdin and Vienticus Prime for reporting the problem and for testing.