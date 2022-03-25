 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Excidio The Kaiju Game update for 25 March 2022

Total Destruction

Share · View all patches · Build 8440839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Advanced Destruction

New destruction will make destruction more realistic. Buildings and debris will destroy buildings and changed destruction is now possible! This is optional and experimental feature!

**

Picking up and throwing things**

You can now pick up smaller enemies and ships! Lunch them in the buildings throw in the air then hit them with fire ball for maximal effect and fun! More things to throw will be added soon feel free to add suggestions

**

Ships**

First of the ships has come to the game more will follow soon!

Changed files in this update

Excidio The Kaiju Game Content Depot 1594131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.