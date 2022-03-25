Total Destruction

New Advanced Destruction

New destruction will make destruction more realistic. Buildings and debris will destroy buildings and changed destruction is now possible! This is optional and experimental feature!



Picking up and throwing things**

You can now pick up smaller enemies and ships! Lunch them in the buildings throw in the air then hit them with fire ball for maximal effect and fun! More things to throw will be added soon feel free to add suggestions

Ships**

First of the ships has come to the game more will follow soon!