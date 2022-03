Share · View all patches · Build 8440623 · Last edited 25 March 2022 – 22:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your ongoing support of the game and reaching 1500 players!

V0.0.91 brings the following:

-fixed status enemies not being attackable

-fixed NPC glitch where they were hard to interact with

-Added Bank NPC, allows you to stack and store your items

Best of RNG luck to all, & I hope everybody enjoys the new bank feature!