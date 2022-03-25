Model Builder Patch 1.0.14

Hello fellow Model Builders! 👋

Thanks to your activity, we’ve managed to fix some of the issues you have experienced lately, like: missing letters from our Grandpa Stan, duplicated manuals or improvements to some of the quests.

We are sorry, that you had to experience those bugs in the first place, but we are still active and working on the next improvements and bug fixes.

See the full list of changes below 👇

PATCH 1.0.14

Letters from grandpa Stan as well as special pages in manuals are now correctly displayed

Slots on the game board are no longer highlighted in the tutorial

Elf Bard now displays the correct price when put on auction

Instructions cannot duplicate anymore when few models of the same kind are opened

Fixed issue with masks not working from the default point after acquiring them in career mode

During Collaboration with Joy quest, the objectives are displayed correctly

Fixed issue with assembling while dragging parts out of the storage

Markers in the Pissed-off Gunbot manual are not obstructed by the progress bar anymore

Thank you for your patience and being with us ❤️

