Supernova Tactics Playtest update for 25 March 2022

Parry Reworked, Minor Patch

Build 8440164

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previously, parrying worked on both attacks and abilities, negating the incoming damage and sending it fully back to the attacker. This was pretty broken as a lucky parry could send a 1000+ damage spell back to the attacker and one shot them.

Parrying still negates the damage from incoming attacks and abilities, but now reflects 100 true damage.

Just for some information, Dodge only works against attacks, not abilities. It also does not do anything to the attacker, this is why values of Dodge are generally higher than Parry when found on items and other sources.

