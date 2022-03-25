Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.4)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added new shield animations

Added faction specific weapon shops

Added sniping spots: can only be spawned on with

Added weapon type specific skills

Added a new "Seeker" enemy archetype that chases events even at long distances (only used in hard difficulty)

Added new map layouts

Improvements

Only handguns can be used while equipped with a shield

Only 2 shields can be used for each mission

Tweaked the shield modifiers (move speed 50->60%, rotation speed 50->40%)

Forbid run when equipped with a shield

Display a shield icon as the weapon icon when equipped with a shield

Tweaked the "Edgy" skill modifiers (-20/40/60% reaction delay -> -25/50/75%)

Changed the "DEA" label to "FBI" on the FBI skins

Increased the tolerance on the position of the agents on the objective zones

Now wait for the agent to be oriented toward the target to toss a grenade or open/kick a door

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed HVT/VIP/Hostages not always being guarded

Fixed the shield price tag not showing in the shop scene

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.