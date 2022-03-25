 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 25 March 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

  • Added new shield animations
  • Added faction specific weapon shops
  • Added sniping spots: can only be spawned on with
  • Added weapon type specific skills
  • Added a new "Seeker" enemy archetype that chases events even at long distances (only used in hard difficulty)
  • Added new map layouts

Improvements

  • Only handguns can be used while equipped with a shield
  • Only 2 shields can be used for each mission
  • Tweaked the shield modifiers (move speed 50->60%, rotation speed 50->40%)
  • Forbid run when equipped with a shield
  • Display a shield icon as the weapon icon when equipped with a shield
  • Tweaked the "Edgy" skill modifiers (-20/40/60% reaction delay -> -25/50/75%)
  • Changed the "DEA" label to "FBI" on the FBI skins
  • Increased the tolerance on the position of the agents on the objective zones
  • Now wait for the agent to be oriented toward the target to toss a grenade or open/kick a door
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed HVT/VIP/Hostages not always being guarded
  • Fixed the shield price tag not showing in the shop scene

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

