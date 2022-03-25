Season 0 Hotfix v0.8.13.14b

To pair with our hot tips is a hotfix. This is just a small patch to correct some items in the game.

Fixes

Visual armor fixes applied to First Wave Juggernaut and Banakon [Appearance] Fixed animation hiccup for Salute intro. Your Xandat no longer has the hiccups.

Fixed battery issues when two players simultaneously pick up the battery. Sharing is caring but this is ridiculous. [Voice Chat] Fixed a bug where you can still talk to teammates outside a match that just finished. That’s too friendly.

Balancing

These were supposed to be added together with the Season 0 launch, and not a reaction to the current meta. Don’t worry, though! We’re currently monitoring the gameplay and do agree with some of y’all. Rest assured, a bigger balance patch will be rolled out down the road. So, enjoy for now ;)

Sniper - Favorhouse

Base

Putting a little more Favor in the Favorhouse

Damage increased from 300 to 325

Perks

But wait, there’s more!

Power Rounds: Damage bonus decreased from 50 to 45

Stop Shot: Damage bonus increased from 150 to 175

