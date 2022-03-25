 Skip to content

BABYLON'S FALL update for 25 March 2022

BABYLON’S FALL DEMO – Available Now on Steam!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Begin your journey as a Sentinel, one of many unwilling subjects forcibly implanted with Gideon Coffins, relics that grant the few survivors unrivalled powers. Team up with up to 3 fellow players or journey alone and experience PlatinumGames’ newest take on dynamic combat.

Build out your character to suit your own playstyle and select up to 4 weapons to wield at any time, each with their own distinct skills and abilities.

NOTE: The BABYLON'S FALL Demo requires a free Square Enix account - allowing transfer of your progress, including your customized characters, to the full game. The BABYLON'S FALL Demo also requires persistent online access.

*Certain features and special items are unavailable in the demo.
Visit https://www.babylonsfall.com/ for more info.

