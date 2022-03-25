Blaston: Reloaded Update Devlog #1 - Community Requested Features

Hi there Blasters! Today we wanted to share some information on the upcoming Blaston update, Blaston: Reloaded (scheduled for April), in our first devlog video with our Community Manager! Watch the video below to get the information, or read the text version here below.

Earlier this year we talked briefly about it in our roadmap video, and we’re finally getting close. While everything isn’t really ready to be shown just yet, we wanted to let you in and update you on some of the features that we’ve been working on, that have been requested by the community. So strap in because we’re about to go super nerdy on this one.

Requested Feature: Waiting for an Opponent

We know a lot of people have been asking for the ability to interact with the main menu while queuing. In the update, we’re adding this and calling it “Wait for an Opponent”. When this is enabled, you’ll still be able to interact with the store and your loadout, and practice those ellipse curves while you’re at it.

Requested Feature: Ranked & Bot Changes

Late last year we introduced rank decay and no more League points gained by bots. While this did make for a more competitive format, we felt in hindsight that we were removing the “Never Stay Still” aspect as we made facing bots less attractive. In the new update, we’re bringing bot rewards back, but slightly more balanced. We’re also looking into improving the bots a bit, and making them a bit more challenging for those in the Overlord league.

Requested Features: Match Ping Indicators

Another visual change that is coming in Blaston Reloaded is the introduction of Ping Indicators. These are shown by the health bars during matches, and let you know the status of both you and your opponents’ network connection to the match. We hope that this will allow you to more easily identify your own issues when they arise during matches. We’re also hoping that this will make it easier for online tournament organizers to run their tournaments.

Requested Features: Projectile Speeds

Finally, in the Blaston: Reloaded update, we’re changing all weapon projectiles to have a linear travel speed, instead of an initial burst that slows down. Currently in the game, and how it’s been since launch, projectiles are shot out from the weapon with a burst of speed to then slow down when traveling towards your opponent. We also played the game a lot in good conditions.

As you know, we didn’t anticipate Blaston to become so competitive focused at release, and with a lot of things going online the last few years, we’ve come to see the drawbacks of having this cool looking burst in suboptimal network conditions. During those times, it sometimes appears as projectiles are spawning further ahead when players experience lag.

So what does this change mean? Well with this change, hopefully you’ll have a more smooth experience when playing Blaston - and projectiles won’t appear to pop out unexpectedly as much anymore.

In the next devlog

Overall, besides all of the exciting new content we have planned for this update, we’re taking a thorough look at Blaston from the ground up, to give you the best possible experience when playing. In the next dev log, we’ll take a closer look at Quality of Life improvements that we’ve added to the game since December.

We hope that you’re excited as we are for Blaston: Reloaded, and we'll see you in the next devlog!