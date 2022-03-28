 Skip to content

TitTok Girls update for 28 March 2022

New Content

Share · View all patches · Build 8439839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New free content, new Girls, new Cats and new Achievements!

**▪ 10 new SOK-Girls

▪ 10 new Kittens!
▪ 10 new Achievements!
▪ 10 new Leaderboards!
▪ 20 new images in the Gallery!

▪ Redesigned the level selection screen.
▪ Improved the overall interface.
▪ Improved support for gamepads.
▪ Improved localization to all languages.
▪ Improved stability and performance.
▪ Big discount for the whole week!**

▪ Many other minor changes and fixes:

In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1805270/TitTok_Girls/

Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems

A live support chat with the developer is also available: TitTok Live Support

Changed files in this update

TitTok Girls Content Depot 1805271
