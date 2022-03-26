Regular Update Information v1.2.3 (2022/3/26)

It's time to regular update. (v1.2.3)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

Difficulty adjustment for Story Part 2.

The difficulty level for Story Part 2 has been revised slightly upward as follows.

Story 2-1 "Latest Grace as..." (Tentative title)

Changed to run a joint operation against your army by enemies under certain conditions.

Story 2-2 "Goes on Without"

Adjusted enemy thinking routines in the early stage.

Story 2-3 "Fragile Borderline"

Adjusted enemy thinking routines and advantages in late-stage crisis.

Changed the maximum number of units that Power can have from 1000 to 2000.

A unit graphic and Some face graphics has been updated.

unit graphic "Ghilzai's Rabbi"

face graphic "Augustus Maclaurin"

face graphic "Marmar Ghilzai"

==========

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board