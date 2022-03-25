Before we head into the weekend we have one more fix for you that takes care of the following issues:

Quick menu appearing where it shouldn't

A typo involving player's name

Reset Progress button now correctly resets all progress

For players who had some left over progress like which texts were already read, which gallery items were unlocked, etc, from previous versions of the game, this will now clear it.

(It will not touch save games however)

Keep on reporting and please leave a review if you like the game, it's super important to reach 10 reviews asap and we're only 2 shy at the moment! :)