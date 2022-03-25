Welcome to the Newsflash Update! A new update for Apotheker to give a fresh new experience to the game, with plenty of changes and additions, as well as a new endless mode!

Any current save data that you have should be able to be used in the new mode, without blocking you from any of the new content that the update should offer. However, with how branching the story can be with the NPCs that visit your shop, there’s a good chance that some story elements might not work correctly or make 100% sense.

If you encounter any issues in updating your save file, let us know! The game should still work fine and you’ll be able to keep making potions. However, we recommend starting a new save anyway, so you can experience all of the new additions we added!

Endless Mode

Apotheker now features an all-new Endless Mode!

Endless mode begins once you create the Elixir of Immortality, allowing you to keep making potions after you save Grandma. You can still get shop visitors, acquire new ingredients, and get more money!

What do you spend that new money on? Check out the all-new subscriptions! After completing the main game, you can purchase various subscriptions to receive regular deliveries of ingredients while helping the citizens of Rheinwall!

Endless Mode includes several other changes (Including the ability to buy tools that you might not have access to normally). The potion requests you get will also continue to be our hand-made ones, until they run out - at which point you will get some randomly generated ones!

New

Added a new NPC, Devyn!

Devyn is a delivery person and aspiring reporter for The Rheinwall Gazette, who will come to you hoping to get the latest scoop!

Delivered every morning, get the story of what’s currently happening in the city of Rheinwall! You might even be able to see how your potions affect the city…

Many of the new quests feature new restrictions that you’ll have to meet for the potion.

This does not include the randomly generated quests in endless mode, as those are… well… endless.

Added 10 new achievements!

Changes

Updated the tutorial with more to-the-point dialogue, and arrows to help new players navigate the lab.

Updated the quest cards to include more info about the potion requirements, and bolded new ingredient rewards.

Reworked the star system for quest difficulty - 5 stars instead of 3 now, and hopefully more accurate!

Updated ingredient filtering, so that whatever stat(s) you filter for will show the ingredients in order from most to least potent.

Updated requirements info for potions, so that you can track which requirements you have met.

Reworked the Powered Magnet tool:

Old: Reduced the strength of any negative effects of the potion

New: Nullifies the current weakest effect of the potion

Changed the dialogue response options list so you don’t need to scroll through them

Rewards given during dialogue or in quest select can be clicked away now!

Updated Unity version, which should hopefully fix some visual issues people were having without - having to switch to the vulkan version! (The game should now auto-decide which Graphics API to use)

Probably some other small stuff, IDK i don’t remember it all

Fixes

Many typos! Many typos. So many typos…

Fixed a few weird NPC edge cases that could occur

Fixed some softlock bugs that could occur in the tutorial

Other stuff probably!

Happy Brewing!

If you experience any bugs or issues, or just generally want to give feedback, either email us at pinedrakegames at gmail, or join our discord and let us know https://discord.com/invite/tvRgz2Z6Jf