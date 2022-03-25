Share · View all patches · Build 8439519 · Last edited 25 March 2022 – 15:26:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, there will be a CrocoJam starting on April 1st, until April 7th. You can find more details here: CrocoJam

Come join the fun and make some croco!

v.1.8.3 (March 25, 2022)

Added: Select/deselect tiles with UVs inside the tile selection area. Right-click the tileset in the Tileset panel and choose Select Tiles > Select Tiles within Tile selection.

Added: Opaque/Transparent option when resizing Tileset canvas.

Added: Set a start time for animated tiles. When placing animated tiles into the 3d scene, they will use the Start value specified in the UVs panel.

Added: Exporting models that use UV animations, will include Start time data.

Added: Duration value is displayed for the frames of UV animations when hovered over. It can be found where the Animation name is located.

Updated: Godot tile animation example

Updated: tile animation documentation.

Improved: Prefab Brush doesn't orient itself based on camera direction anymore, but you can still enable it in the Settings > Draw mode > Orient Prefab Brush to Camera.

Fixed: Releasing modifier keys before other keys would sometimes fail to trigger the corresponding action.

Fixed: Decal value wasn't being set properly when choosing Export from the Scene panel context-menu.

Fixed: Selecting nearest vertex by holding Ctrl and clicking would fail if the tile's vertices weren't visible.

Fixed: Wouldn't be able to click tiles that overlapped locked objects.

Fixed: Couldn't click through locked objects or lights.

Fixed: Imported models and prefab objects wouldn't cast shadows until they were edited.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

