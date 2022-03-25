Update 0.3 Notes

Steam Achievements

14 new achievements have been added to the game.

More achievements coming soon.

New 3D objects.

The nursing bed.

The curtain for the nursing.

Added the rules within the game.

Bug Fixes

A bug that reloaded the wrong resolution on the main menu screen.

Bug that caused you to not be able to switch roles again after using the movement aversion card.

Error that sometimes caused the name of who was thrown a card to the right of the screen to not appear.

When a mental illness was ruled out there was a chance that the walking input would not be reactivated.