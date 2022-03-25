Patch notes v2022.1.1

We hope you’ve been enjoying our updates so far this month, including the End-Game and Escape Hatch Mechanic. Today we have a bundle of updates to whet your appetite ahead of the main event coming next week.

Now, last week’s update was folded into this week’s and we’re bringing you some exciting features.

Pre-game

When you connect into a game, you’ll now be put in a pre-game lobby with the other players you’re playing with. Here, you will be able to select which Terror to play with if you’re Infected, and select your Infected teammate (if you want to that is, you’ll still have the choice of ‘Random’).

You will also be able to select your perks, and you’ll be able to choose which item upgrades you want to take in game. Item upgrades will no longer be available at objective crates in-game, and whichever item upgrades you select will only be consumed if you collect that item in game.

After this pre-game lobby, you’ll then load into the game and instantly begin waking up. We hope this will make your game experience smoother. We tested the amount of time to give people for this pre-game lobby and settled on 30 seconds. Think it’s too long or too short? Let us know in the comments below or on the Discord.

A note for Ranked players: the pre-game lobby shows item upgrades when you are playing Ranked. However, item upgrades not have not been introduced. Once you load into your Ranked games, you won’t have item upgrades, it is just the case that we need to tweak the pre-game lobby for Ranked games. We recognise this is confusing, and in a future release we will change this but we wanted to get the pre-game lobby out now for people to enjoy.

Combat

We’ve made a number of fixes and visual improvements to the combat.

For Terrors, the ‘swipe’ animation that downs Innocents has been updated with an ‘attack’ animation that is more visceral. We hope you’ll agree this makes playing Infected more fun, and being Innocent more scary at night time.

We’ve made improvements to the effect of becoming ‘enraged’: as a Terror you’re sensitive to the lights on the map so they will look brighter.

There has been a re-work of the ‘Torch’ item to make terrors significantly slower when walking towards you, but not when they’re walking away. Terrors, time to start dodging the light.

Objectives

The number of objectives that spawn will be dynamic now: fewer players should mean fewer objectives so the number of crates around the map will change with 4 or 5 player games. We’ve removed some items from later floors in 6 player games, and we’ll be keeping an eye on this dynamic system in case there are changes needed.

Base Cosmetics

Part 2 of our base legendary cosmetics will be released, including some wristbands and a brand new pistol with a unique animation set: ‘Flintlock’.

Don’t forget we’ve got the main update, our 5th Anniversary Event, starting next week on Thursday 31st March.

See you in game!

The Deceit team

