DD#62 Restaurant Improvement and A Janitor's Job

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

Before we start, we shall not forget our Ukrainian friends are still bravely defending their homes.

Thus, a Ukrainian assault rifle has been added to the game.



Let's call it a special content balance operation. We can't let AK-47 be the only assault rifle here.

Technically speaking, Zbroyar Z-15 is a more balanced and stable rifle with far less recoil compared to AK-47. In real life, it usually has a price twice as much as an AK-47. However, from a game balance point of view, I don't think I shall make it that expansive.

Many other developers had made more game bundles to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. From Humble store to Unity assets story. From Fanatical to different developers here on Steam. They are all doing great jobs. However, I now start to believe humanitarian aid is not enough to solve the problem. Maybe peace can only be achieved if our brave Ukrainian heroes can defeat the invaders in the war.

Thus, I'm calling direct support to the Ukrainian army.

Give them guns via the Bank of Ukraine: https://bank.gov.ua/en/

Help them win to stop more tragedies from happening again.

Now, let's go down to more content of this week's update.

The first major update happened in the restaurant of Liu. We got more furniture, banners, and decoration items there. More types of food are sold there. As a game in a supernatural world, there is certainly something weird is happening. There are many stories about people eating spicy food and starting to breathe fire. Maybe those stories are true. Take a bite on Ultimate Wasabi, you can temporarily gain the ability to let enemies burn unless you drink some water to cancel it. But, that's not the most fun part. With our cooking system, you can add wasabi into any food you are cooking. The mechanism will be transferred from wasabi to all the food you just made. There is almost no restriction on what kind of weird food you can make as we shall all have an open mind in this bizarre game world.

The second major update is about our friendly neighborhood janitor A'Ti.

He now has new dialogue options and can give out new procedurally generated repeatable missions asking you to clean the city as a part of "A Janitor's Job."

All the targets of this mission will be supernatural creatures. We only have slimes for now. But, it will expand in the future. There will be new enemies and new boss creatures. The rewards of this mission are items with "cleansing" prefixes. They provide the cleansing skill to purge negative state effects. They also have a secondary attribution to reduce the MP cost of the cleansing skill to make it more useful and flexible under different circumstances. This secondary attribution can be added together from different pieces of gears that have "cleansing" prefixes, resulting in a full set of gear that may make cleansing skill cost very little MP.

Other small changes include bug fixes, system optimization, and battlefield environment adjustment.

That's for this week. I am still in quarantine in Shanghai. But, that cannot stop the endless evolution of our game.

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

Changed the reward of "A Janitor's Job," reduced the amount of money reward, added a random item with a "cleansing" prefix as a reward.

It only affects newly generated this type of mission. Missions that were generated before this update still have old rewards.

With a set of cleansing gears, it's possible to reduce the MP cost of the cleansing skill to be really cheap.

Reduced basic MP cost of Cleansing 500 -> 400

New location in Liu: Quarantined Neighborhood

#########System###############

Added a content cache so that the item detail window shall only draw each item's detail once and reuse previously existing content.

It shall improve the efficiency if repeatedly scroll around the content of item windows.

Items may now have attribution that reduces a skill's MP cost.

New prefix: Cleansing (It has the same name as a skill.)