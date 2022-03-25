 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tower Ball - Incremental Tower Defense update for 25 March 2022

Tournament Mode Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8439198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
I took in a bunch of feedback from Steam and mobile users. This release is a result of that.

New Tournament
-Players are now divided into blocks of 30.
-The top 10 players of a block will be promoted to a new tier, if one exists.
-The bottom 10 players will be demoted to the previous tier, if one exists.

I also finished converting all the text to textmesh, which let me remove a bunch of redundant fonts. This made the game size a lot smaller. The side effect is some text might be missing. Let me know if you see that.

Please email me with any issues you find at support@wafflestackstudio.com

Changed files in this update

Tower Ball - Incremental Tower Defense Content Depot 1597221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.