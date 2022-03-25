Tournament Mode Update

Hi all,

I took in a bunch of feedback from Steam and mobile users. This release is a result of that.

New Tournament

-Players are now divided into blocks of 30.

-The top 10 players of a block will be promoted to a new tier, if one exists.

-The bottom 10 players will be demoted to the previous tier, if one exists.

I also finished converting all the text to textmesh, which let me remove a bunch of redundant fonts. This made the game size a lot smaller. The side effect is some text might be missing. Let me know if you see that.

Please email me with any issues you find at support@wafflestackstudio.com