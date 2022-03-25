 Skip to content

The Last Sovereign update for 25 March 2022

TLS 0.60.3 is on Steam!

There's a new public update! More info available here:
https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/03/tls-0603-public-release.html

This one was a beast to get out, more than it should have been. But chaos aside, this one has a ton of different content I hope everyone will appreciate. There's more plot than a normal open world update, new harem members, lots of new scenes, and a new quest that should be fun for everyone who likes fiddly optimizing.

You'll hear from me again about future updates, but for now I hope everyone enjoys this one! Please also wishlist Once Ever After if it's of interest to you, since it will be coming out next.

