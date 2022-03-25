Patch version 1.0.09

Share · View all patches · Build 8439062 · Last edited 25 March 2022 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Today's big feature: browsing and downloading of custom campaigns from Steam Workshop are now working in-game!

Aside from this:

-- uploaded "The Vengeance of Emma Strider," the game's primary campaign, to Steam Workshop for players to download and modify (or just study).

-- fixed: status effects tacked onto a skill via the ModSkillSFX tag could end up "stuck" on the skill, resulting in every other unit who used the skill also having a chance to impart that status effect. (E.g. if you used the Crossbow skill with someone carrying a Poisoned Crossbow, suddenly every other crossbowman would be able to poison with their own Crossbow attacks.)

-- fixed: items intended to remove status effects were not working correctly.

-- added negating status effects (like Thawed and Extinguished) to the Guide.

-- added a new negating status effect to the game: Neutralized (removes Poisoned).

-- fixed: the custom menu subeditor within the cut scene editor had ceased to function correctly.

-- changed Poisoned status so that it stacks only in terms of duration, not per-turn damage.

-- fixed: the High Roller achievement was being awarded for winning much lower bets than intended.

-- fixed: getting a character crushed by the drawbridge in the bandit fortress outer wall battle would result in the drawbridge not spawning due to the script being interrupted by a death monologue.

-- fixed: the drawbridge-spawning script was still using script actions from the original game that have since been deprecated, and thus would not despawn other objects that had been created or moved into the drawbridge's path.

-- split the DamageCharAt action off from DamageUnitAt, now used for situations where you want to only damage characters and not destructible objects on the battlefield.

-- the info bar no longer shows Together in Battle-specific information (food, food consumption, and salaries).

-- fixed vertical alignment on the female promoted swordsman Double Strike animation.