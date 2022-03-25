We meet so soon again!
Barely a week and we have another patch ready! This time we have made efforts to make playthrough runs smooth and not too long. We have also added a few more late-game unlocks for the Skilltree, these are not balanced yet so please give us your opinion on them.
Monsters & Combat
- Damaging the Limbs of a monster now also enabled the Monster Health Bar
- Bosses are redesigned to handle cheese with directional teleportation
- Gravity attack spawns closer to monster
Player
- Balanced Rot
- New Skilltree node: Greed
- New Skilltree node: Blood Extraction
- New Skilltree node: Power of Knowledge 1 2 3
- New Skilltree node: Tier+ 1 2 3
- New Skilltree node: Favor of the Gods
- New Skilltree node: Arca Aurum
- New Skilltree node: Arca Sanguis
- Redesigned Skilltree structure
- Nerfed Bamboo Burst and Arcane Burst to not deal damage to more than two body parts per projectile
- Changed sounds for Stormcaller
- Changed sounds for shop
- Changed sound for Arcane Missile explosion
- Changed how cast-time works on charged spells to feel more instant if you spam them
- Balanced Icemancer dash cooldown
World
- Forest of Lies is now shorter
- R’Lyeh is now shorter
- The Moon is now shorter
- Yith is a bit longer
- Tweaked Loam Land post effect
- Removed drowning effect in Loam Lands
- Krampus now has lower hp
- Moon boss now has lower hp
- Secret boss now has lower hp
Other
- One less roll for Gambling Eye
Bug Fixes
- Changing language in Tower of Knowledge now change titles and names properly
- Jing mode on Yang messed up water
- Mysterious Altar text overlapped by terrain
- Evenstar blood visual was missing from Skilltree
- Monster Charge effect was missing after first use
- Fixed sleeping monster bug
- Save and Exit is now localized
- Glens text for german was in English
- Localization: Binding action window was missing the translation
That is all for now, cheers!
Changed files in this update