We meet so soon again!

Barely a week and we have another patch ready! This time we have made efforts to make playthrough runs smooth and not too long. We have also added a few more late-game unlocks for the Skilltree, these are not balanced yet so please give us your opinion on them.

Monsters & Combat

Damaging the Limbs of a monster now also enabled the Monster Health Bar

Bosses are redesigned to handle cheese with directional teleportation

Gravity attack spawns closer to monster

Player

Balanced Rot

New Skilltree node: Greed

New Skilltree node: Blood Extraction

New Skilltree node: Power of Knowledge 1 2 3

New Skilltree node: Tier+ 1 2 3

New Skilltree node: Favor of the Gods

New Skilltree node: Arca Aurum

New Skilltree node: Arca Sanguis

Redesigned Skilltree structure

Nerfed Bamboo Burst and Arcane Burst to not deal damage to more than two body parts per projectile

Changed sounds for Stormcaller

Changed sounds for shop

Changed sound for Arcane Missile explosion

Changed how cast-time works on charged spells to feel more instant if you spam them

Balanced Icemancer dash cooldown

World

Forest of Lies is now shorter

R’Lyeh is now shorter

The Moon is now shorter

Yith is a bit longer

Tweaked Loam Land post effect

Removed drowning effect in Loam Lands

Krampus now has lower hp

Moon boss now has lower hp

Secret boss now has lower hp

Other

One less roll for Gambling Eye

Bug Fixes

Changing language in Tower of Knowledge now change titles and names properly

Jing mode on Yang messed up water

Mysterious Altar text overlapped by terrain

Evenstar blood visual was missing from Skilltree

Monster Charge effect was missing after first use

Fixed sleeping monster bug

Save and Exit is now localized

Glens text for german was in English

Localization: Binding action window was missing the translation

That is all for now, cheers!