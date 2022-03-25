 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Source of Madness update for 25 March 2022

Headway

Share · View all patches · Build 8439055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We meet so soon again!

Barely a week and we have another patch ready! This time we have made efforts to make playthrough runs smooth and not too long. We have also added a few more late-game unlocks for the Skilltree, these are not balanced yet so please give us your opinion on them.

Monsters & Combat
  • Damaging the Limbs of a monster now also enabled the Monster Health Bar
  • Bosses are redesigned to handle cheese with directional teleportation
  • Gravity attack spawns closer to monster
Player
  • Balanced Rot
  • New Skilltree node: Greed
  • New Skilltree node: Blood Extraction
  • New Skilltree node: Power of Knowledge 1 2 3
  • New Skilltree node: Tier+ 1 2 3
  • New Skilltree node: Favor of the Gods
  • New Skilltree node: Arca Aurum
  • New Skilltree node: Arca Sanguis
  • Redesigned Skilltree structure
  • Nerfed Bamboo Burst and Arcane Burst to not deal damage to more than two body parts per projectile
  • Changed sounds for Stormcaller
  • Changed sounds for shop
  • Changed sound for Arcane Missile explosion
  • Changed how cast-time works on charged spells to feel more instant if you spam them
  • Balanced Icemancer dash cooldown
World
  • Forest of Lies is now shorter
  • R’Lyeh is now shorter
  • The Moon is now shorter
  • Yith is a bit longer
  • Tweaked Loam Land post effect
  • Removed drowning effect in Loam Lands
  • Krampus now has lower hp
  • Moon boss now has lower hp
  • Secret boss now has lower hp

Other

  • One less roll for Gambling Eye
Bug Fixes
  • Changing language in Tower of Knowledge now change titles and names properly
  • Jing mode on Yang messed up water
  • Mysterious Altar text overlapped by terrain
  • Evenstar blood visual was missing from Skilltree
  • Monster Charge effect was missing after first use
  • Fixed sleeping monster bug
  • Save and Exit is now localized
  • Glens text for german was in English
  • Localization: Binding action window was missing the translation

That is all for now, cheers!

Changed files in this update

Source of Madness Content Depot 1315611
  • Loading history…
Source of Madness Beta Content Depot 1315612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.